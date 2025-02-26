Seattle Mariners Outfielder Mitch Haniger Discusses Spring Training Goals
There might not be a player on the Seattle Mariners roster more polarizing than outfielder Mitch Haniger. He's responsible for more walk-off wins than any other player in franchise history and is high on the club's all-time leaderboards in home runs and RBIs (10th and 17th, respectively). But he's also coming off a down season.
For at least one plate appearance against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Haniger was able to recapture the form that's made him one of the most successful Seattle hitters in recent history.
In the top of the second inning, Haniger hit a solo home run to left-center field that gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead.
Haniger talked about his swing on the homer in an article published by Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times:
“It feels pretty good,” Haniger said. “I feel like it’s efficient. I definitely have some work to do, but I feel like I’m in a good spot.”
Divish mentioned in his article that this offseason is different than last year's for Haniger.
In 2024, Haniger rejoined Seattle after the San Francisco Giants traded him on Jan. 5, 2024, in return for pitchers Robbie Ray and Anthony DeSclafani. Haniger was rehabbing from a back injury that flared at the end of the 2023 season. It was the latest setback in a season in which he only played 61 games due to a right forearm fracture and left oblique strain.
“My whole goal was to get strong again,” Haniger said in the story. “I wasn’t able to get as strong as I normally would. I wanted to get back to normal. I feel stronger. I did what I needed to be ready to play outfield last season on opening day, but I felt like I didn’t have that strength in reserve.”
That quote could offer some clarification as to why Haniger wasn't able to maintain his hot start all of last season. In the first 18 games of 2024, Haniger hit .292 with three home runs and 18 RBIs. He finished the season with a .208 average, 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 121 games.
Divish mentions in the article that Haniger was expected to get days of rest in an effort to keep up Haniger's strength and health. But due to the the offense's inconsistencies and patchwork outfield combinations for the first half of the year, Haniger had to play more than intended.
This season, the outfield is set with Randy Arozarena at left field, Julio Rodriguez at center and Victor Robles in right. The designated hitter position will be determined game-by-game. Backup catcher Mitch Garver will get some starts, starting catcher Cal Raleigh will be DHing some when the team gives him a day off from catching and the first base platoon of Luke Raley and Donovan Solano will also split time at designated hitter.
That leaves a question of where Haniger will slot into Seattle's lineup on a day-to-day basis.
“I’m cool with it,” Haniger said. “Honestly, my sole focus is just having a good spring and the rest will take care of itself.”
There's a chance that the limited opportunities can help the Mariners get the most out of the 34 year-old Haniger, and help him maintain a consistent level throughout 2025.
