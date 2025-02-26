Pair of Seattle Mariners Hitters Near Top of Impressive Spring Training Leaderboard on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners had a come-from-behind victory for the second day in a row, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-5 on Tuesday.
The Mariners were down 1-0 after the first inning before outscoring the Dodgers 11-4 the rest of the game for the win. It's their third straight victory as they improve to 3-2 during Cactus League play.
The Seattle offense continued to cook, finishing the day with multiple hitters who were among the hardest hitters in all of baseball. It was the second time in three games they had several players with the top 10 highest-recorded exit velocities on that respective day.
The Mariners face of the franchise, Julio Rodriguez, had the fifth-highest recorded exit velocity on the day at 112.4 miles an hour. Third baseman Ben Williamson was tied for sixth with the Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz at 111.9 miles an hour, according to a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) by Thomas Nestico (@TJStats).
It was the second time in three days Rodriguez has been on the list. He was tied with teammates Mitch Garver and Colt Emerson for the fourth-highest exit velocity (111.6 miles an hour) during an 11-5 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
Both Williamson and Rodriguez's hits against Los Angeles resulted in scores. Williamson's was an RBI single in the top of the second that gave Seattle a 2-1 lead. Rodriguez added two more runs in the same inning with a two-RBI double.
The Mariners offense has been noticeably more potent this spring. They have scored double-digit runs in four consecutive games and have won three of them.
And it will be interesting to see what other players step up for Seattle before opening day.
