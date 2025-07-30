Seattle Mariners Outfielder Hits Historic Milestone in Tuesday Loss
Not much went right for the Seattle Mariners in a 6-1 loss against the Athletics on Tuesday at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif.
However, M's left fielder Randy Arozarena finished the game 1-for-4 and scored the only one for the team after he was brought home on an RBI single from Jorge Polanco.
Arozarena was able to score after stealing second base, which was his 20th snagged bag of the season. That steal put Arozarena among an exclusive category of hitters.
It was his fifth consecutive season reaching 20/20 mark. He became the 10th player in MLB history to have five consecutive 20/20 seasons.
The nine other players to reach that fit are Barry Bonds, Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltran, Jose Canseco, Eric Davis, Joe Morgan, Alfonso Soriano and former Seattle players Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez.
This is Arozarena's first time reaching that mark in a full season with the Mariners. He was acquired by the team in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 26, 2024.
Arozarena has scored 60 times in 106 games this season and has hit 23 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs with 52 RBIs. He's slashed .247/.350/.463 with an .813 OPS. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career this season. He needs three more home runs and 12 more steals to tie single-season career highs.
Arozarena has often been a spark plug for the offense batting in the cleanup spot, and his continued success will continue to play a significant role for the Mariners as they look to make their second playoff appearance in four years.
Seattle is 57-51 entering play on Wednesday.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS CAN'T FIND NECESSARY OFFENSE IN 6-1 LOSS TO ATHLETICS: The Mariners were unable to keep pace with their American League West rivals Tuesday. CLICK HERE
MLB INSIDER DISCUSSES MARINERS PLANS FOR TRADE DEADLINE: In an appearance on Seattle Sports 710, ESPN's Jeff Passan discussed additional moves he thinks the Mariners will make. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INSIDER REPORTS ENCOURAGING DEVELOPMENT ON INJURED OUTFIELDER: Victor Robles is continuing to work his way back from a fractured left shoulder that's kept him out since April. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.