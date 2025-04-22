Seattle Mariners Outfielder Randy Arozarena on an Incredible Streak
The Seattle Mariners are in their best stretch of baseball this season. They're 9-3 over their last 12 games and have won four consecutive series. They'll hope to make it five straight series wins in Game 1 of a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox at 3:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
The Mariners have gotten contributions from several players over that stretch. And many of them have been from Randy Arozarena.
The former 2020 American League Championship Series MVP's batting average isn't high. He's hitting .200 this season (16-for-80) with four home runs, 17 RBIs and six steals through 22 games entering Tuesday. Even when Arozarena hasn't had a base hit, he's found a way to set the team for success.
Arozarena has reached base safely via hit, walk, hit by pitch every single game this month. He has an 18-game on-base streak dating back to March 31 against the Detroit Tigers.
According to pregame notes shared by Seattle's PR team, Arozarena is two games away from matching his career-high on-base streak, which he accomplished from April 17-May 9, 2023, when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays. He's second in the American League with 16 walks this season, which trails only Red Sox third baseman/designated hitter Rafael Devers.
Arozarena has also been great in clutch situations. He leads baseball in RBIs in the seventh inning or later (11) and also leads the league in game-winning or go-ahead hits in the seventh inning or later with five. He's hitting .625 (5-for-8) with three doubles, a home run and 11 RBIs with two outs and runners in scoring position.
Arozarena has been a consistent spark plug for the Mariners for the last month and his multi-faceted contributions will continue to be valuable for the team as the season progresses.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ONE OF FIVE AMERICAN LEAGUE TEAMS TO ACCOMPLISH THIS FEAT: The Mariners are one of the few teams in the entire American League with a positive run differential, showing how mediocre the league has been in the first month. CLICK HERE
DYLAN MOORE WINS FIRST MAJOR WEEKLY HONOR OF HIS CAREER: The Mariners Gold Glove-winning utility player had his best performance of the season and was rewarded for it Monday. CLICK HERE
MATT BRASH HAS FIRST BLEMISH IN REHAB ASSIGNMENT: Brash wasn't able to keep his streak of immaculate outings in his latest appearance with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.