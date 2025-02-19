Seattle Mariners Outfielder Reports to Camp Sporting New Look, Others Could Follow
Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena had a new look as the Seattle Mariners held their first full-squad workout on Tuesday.
Sporting fully-blonde hair, Arozarena brought some flare to the first full day of camp, and apparently others may join him.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com on social media:
Live look at Randy Arozarena’s new locks…
Julio Rodríguez joked that he may do something similar, and if so, he’ll try and recruit Victor Robles as well.
Look, we can call it corny if we want to, but at the end of the day, the outfield chemistry could end up being big for this team. Robles is the highest-energy player on this roster, and Rodriguez plays with an incredible amount of emotion.
Arozarena is known to play with passion, especially in big moments, so if this group can forge a bond together, then that's better for everyone. The pitching staff will set the tone and carry the roster, Cal Raleigh is the team's leader, and the outfield is the group that can supply the energy on a day-in and day-out basis. If you put all that together, you have a clubhouse that has a chance to be a rather special place.
Arozarena, about to turn 30, is coming off a year in which he hit just .219 for the Rays and Mariners. He had 20 homers and 20 stolen bases and should benefit from being more comfortable in Seattle in 2025.
Lifetime, he's a .254 hitter with 91 homers. He's headed into the seventh year of his career.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! We're back for another episode! In this episode, we focus on Cal Raleigh's relationship with Dan Wilson, our looming trip to spring training, the Mariners' top hitting prospects and their growth together and much more, including a quick follow-up visit from Jeff Idelson, the former President of the Baseball Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE:
TALKING TRADE: After an offseason of trade rumors, starting pitcher Luis Castillo held court at spring training, addressing his situation with the organization. CLICK HERE:
TROUT CHANGING IT UP: Longtime Seattle Mariners killer Mike Trout is set to change positions in 2025 for the division-rival Angels. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.