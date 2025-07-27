Seattle Mariners Outfielder Posts Video on Social Media That Will Have Fans Amped Up
The Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Saturday night in Anaheim, improving to 56-49 on the season. And while Mariners fans are undoubtedly happy to see the M's continue to hold onto the second wild card spot in the American League, they also have to be happy at the video that was posted on social media before the game even started.
Mariners outfielder Victor Robles, out since early April with a fracture in his left shoulder, posted a video of himself taking swings in the batting cages. More importantly, the swings appear to be at full speed and power.
Robles posted the video on his Instagram page, and it was relayed on "X" by Ben Ranieri of 'Sea Level.'
Information on Robles's recovery has been scarce, with Mariners general manager Justin Hollander recently saying that he had begun basic baseball activities. There has been no word on a possible rehab assignment, but the hope has remained that Robles will return to the roster in September.
While it's hard to count on anything from Robles at this point, his return would be a welcome one for a roster that needs another right-handed hitting option in the outfield. His defense and baserunning could also help the team down the stretch.
Robles was hitting .273 in the early going for Seattle.He stole 30 bases last season in 77 games and is a spark plug at the top of the lineup, but the M's have utilized J.P. Crawford in the leadoff spot in his absence.
The Mariners will take on the Angels on Sunday afternoon before taking on the A's in Sacramento.
