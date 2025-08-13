Seattle Mariners Outfielder Puts Together Exciting Performance in First Rehab Game
The Seattle Mariners are in the midst of their best stretch of the season. Entering Wednesday, the Mariners are on an eight-game win streak, are tied with the Houston Astros for first in the American League West and have a 1.5-game lead over the Boston Red Sox for the top wild card spot.
However, things could still get better, as Seattle is slated to return multiple key pieces from injury soon.
Luke Raley, currently rehabbing with Triple-A Tacoma, is due back, maybe even this week. Bryce Miller, also at Tacoma, will make his (hopeful) final rehab start on Wednesday. Raley homered on Tuesday.
And outfielder Victor Robles played the first game of his rehab assignment at Tacoma on Tuesday. He's been out since early April with a fracture in his left shoulder.
Robles finished the game 1-for-2 with a run scored and was hit by a pitch twice. He had four plate appearances in the Rainiers' 7-6, 11-inning loss against the Las Vegas Aviators. He was pinch-hit for by Victor Labrada in the top of the ninth.
Robles' only hit of the game was a double, which came in his first at-bat in the top of the first inning. He started the game at designated hitter.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said the plan for Robles will be for him to receive 40-50 plate appearances on the rehab assignment, which would mean at least 10-12 games in Triple-A. He'll rotate between playing the outfield and DHing.
Robles scored three runs in 10 games before landing on the IL and hit three doubles with as many RBIs. He slashed .273/.283/.341 with a .624 OPS.
The Mariners will play the Orioles at 3:35 p.m. PT on Wednesday.
