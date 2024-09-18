Seattle Mariners Will Be Without Key Player For Game 2 Against New York Yankees
SEATTLE — Every game for the Seattle Mariners at this point is a must-win.
The Mariners have 11 games left in the season and were 5.0 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and 3.0 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot entering Wednesday.
And coming off an 11-2 loss against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Seattle can't afford to have another blowout loss. Or really any kind of loss.
So it's a bad draw of luck that the Mariners will be without one of their best hitters and defenders for Game 2 against the Yankees on Wednesday.
Seattle outfielder Victor Robles will miss Wednesday's contest (first pitch scheduled at 6:40 p.m. PT) with a right hand contusion he suffered after taking a pitch off the knuckles from New York starter Luis Gil on Tuesday. Robles was pulled from the game after he was caught stealing home with the bases loaded to end the first inning.
"Sounds like (it's) still a little tricky to grab a bat at this point," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Wednesday. "So I think we'll give him today, see how things are tomorrow and go from there. Really kind of a day-to-day situation for him."
Robles was dealing with upper leg soreness coming out of Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers and was playing as the designated hitter on Tuesday before getting hit by Gil's fastball.
Seattle can't afford to lose Robles for an extended period of time, especially with the season where it is and the team where it is in the playoff standings.
But the Mariners aren't going to risk the health of one of their best hitters, either.
Hopefully for Seattle, Robles will be able to return for the series finale against New York and for the six-game road trip against Texas and Houston.
