Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Discusses Outfielder's Health

Most steals in a season with 1 or fewer CS:



1. Brady Anderson ('94): 31 SB 1 CS

1. Carlos Beltrán ('01): 31 SB 1 CS

3. Trea Turner ('23): 30 SB 0 CS

4. Víctor Robles ('24): 29 SB 1 CS

4. Byron Buxton ('17): 29 SB 1 CS

6. James Jones ('14): 27 SB 1 CS pic.twitter.com/K7h6vW8AXB