Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Discusses Outfielder's Health
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will close out their nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the New York Yankees that begins at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
The Mariners have, statistically, been one of the best offenses in the league over their last 11 games (Sept. 4-16) and a large part of that has been due to the continued success of outfielder Victor Robles.
Because of that, a lot of fans held their breath when Robles exited Sunday's 7-0 win against the Texas Rangers.
Robles was walking gingerly after legging out an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning and left the game following his hit.
Seattle manager Dan Wilson clarified after the game that Robles was pulled with "upper leg soreness" but that he would be good to return for the series against New York.
Robles was in the lineup for Tuesday's game in his usual spot at lead-off. But as the designated hitter instead of his typical spot in right field.
Wilson explained the decision to keep Robles from the outfield and expanded on his injury status before Tuesday's game.
"I don't think he has any limitations," Wilson said. "Just a chance to get him not in the outfield today. So nothing limited outside of that. Should be full-go."
Robles has been on an absolute tear during September. He's hitting .463 with five RBIs, eight steals and has scored 11 runs.
Every Mariners player will need to be playing their best baseball with 12 games left in the season. And health will be important to making sure every hitter is at their best.
Seattle enters play at 77-73 and 4.0 games back in the American League West. They are 2.0 back in the wild card.
