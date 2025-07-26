Seattle Mariners Pitcher Joins National Baseball Hall of Famer in Team History
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo has been the pinnacle of consistency for the team this season, and he recently made franchise history for it.
Woo made his 20th start of 2025 against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. The Mariners ultimately lost the game 3-2 in extra innings, but Woo did his part. He struck out six, walked two and allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings.
Woo has a 2.91 ERA this season with 121 strikeouts in 126.2 innings pitched across his 20 starts. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his three-year career this season.
All 20 of Woo's outings this season have been six or more innings. That mark ties Hall of Famer Randy Johnson for the most outings of that length to begin a season in franchise history.
Woo's consistency has been a breath of fresh air for the Mariners rotation. Three of the five hurlers on the rotation — George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller — have spent time on the 15-day injured list and Miller is currently on his second IL stint due to right elbow inflammation.
What's most impressive about Woo's season is the fact that his consistency and endurance have come after years of injury struggles.
Woo was on the injured list twice in 2024 with right elbow inflammation and a right hamstring strain. He was also on the 15-day IL the year he made his major league debut (2023) due to forearm inflammation.
Woo will have a chance to set the new franchise mark when he takes the mound against the slugging Athletics next week.
Seattle will play the Angels at 6:38 p.m. PT on Saturday night as George Kirby pitches against Tyler Anderson.
