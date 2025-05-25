Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryan Woo Makes Franchise History With Latest Start
Third-year Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo has been the prime example of consistency this season.
Amid injuries and struggles from the starting rotation and bullpen, Woo has been the Mariners' most steadfast starter and has helped preserved the relievers with his outings. Woo made his 10th start of the season against the Houston Astros on Saturday. All of his starts have been six or more innings.
Woo is one of two pitchers in the majors this season to have 10 starts of six or more innings and is the only starter in baseball to begin the season with as many outings of that ilk. That mark also is the best Seattle has seen in over a decade.
According to a reply from Mariners communications worker Alex Mayer on "X," Woo's 10 six-plus inning starts to begin the year is the most the team has seen since Cliff Lee's All-Star season in 2010.
Lee made 13 starts of six or more innings to begin his season in 2010. Lee was named an All-Star for the secod time in his career that year. He finished the season with a 3.18 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 212.1 innings pitched across 28 starts. Seattle traded Lee to the Texas Rangers on July 9, 2010, after 13 starts in his only stint with the club.
Woo has a 2.40 ERA this season and has fanned 60 batters in 63.2 innings pitched across 10 starts.
Woo is on pace to make the first All-Star game of his career. And if he keeps up his current trajectory, he could be a legitimate Cy Young hopeful, as well.
