Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryan Woo Makes Personal History in Gem Friday
The Seattle Mariners toppled the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at T-Mobile Park, winning 10-2. The drubbing of the National League's best team came thanks to the M's hitting four home runs (Luke Raley, Mitch Haniger, Justin Turner and Victor Robles), but it also came thanks to a career-best pitching performance from Bryan Woo.
The young right-hander went 7.0 shutout innings for Seattle, completing 7.0 innings for the first time in his career. He allowed just five hits and struck out six, including fanning Bryce Harper multiple times.
According to @MarinersPR, the M's now have 14 outings of 7.0 + shutout innings this season, which leads baseball.
It's been a frustrating season for Woo, but he's been highly effective when on the mound. He missed time at the start of the year with elbow inflammation and then went on the injured list in early July because of a hamstring issue. He's also been pulled early from multiple games this season because of injuries, but he has gone 5-1 for Seattle with a stellar 2.08 ERA.
When he's healthy, he helps make up one of the best rotations in all of baseball.
The Mariners are currently 58-53 and tied for first place in the American League West with the Houston Astros. The M's will be back in action on Saturday night against the Phillies again with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller will be on the mound for Seattle against left-hander Kolby Allard.
The Astros will play the Rays again tonight at MinuteMaid Park.
