Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryce Miller Appears to Be Working on a New Pitch For 2025
It seems as if Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller is doing all he can to level up in 2025.
By the looks of it, Miller is experimenting with a cutter as spring training is just three weeks away. He posted a video on his social media channel that included a "scissors" icon, which would indicate the pitch thrown was a cutter. He also posted about the pitch movement and velocity, which are consistent with a cutter as well.
Miller getting even better is a scary proposition for big-league hitters in 2025, as Miller was already absurdly good in 2024. Making 31 starts for the M's, Miller went 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA. Armed with an upper-90s fastball, he added a splitter last season. The cutter could be another weapon this year.
The righty struck out 171 batters in 180.1 innings while also posting a low 0.98 WHIP. He pairs with Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Logan Gilbert to make one of the best rotations in the entire league.
Now 26 years old, Miller was a fourth-round pick of the Mariners out of Texas A&M in the 2021 draft. He made his major league debut in 2023, helping the M's stay afloat in the playoff race until the final days of the season.
The Mariners will report to Peoria, Ariz. for spring training in mid-February. Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 12 and the first game is Feb. 21.
Mariners on SI will have a presence at spring training this year, so stay tuned for those plans to be announced.
