Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryce Miller Co-Signs Logan Gilbert as Cy Young Candidate
The Seattle Mariners pitching staff will have their work cut out for them to follow up 2024.
The Mariners starting rotation led the league in quality starts, innings pitched and was the only one to have four pitchers start 30 or more games. And the ace of the pitching staff was the perfect example of how elite the rotation was in 2024.
Logan Gilbert finished had a 3.23 ERA and struck out 220 batters in 208.2 inning pitched across 33 starts in 2024. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career and finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting. He led Seattle in innings pitched, strikeouts and quality starts.
In a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter), MLB Network highlighted Gilbert. The account mentioned how he was top 10 in ERA, innings pitched and WHIP and posed the question if he could be a Cy Young finalist in 2025.
Gilbert's teammate and fellow starting pitcher Bryce Miller replied to the post, and simply said "yes."
The Mariners have some of the best Cy Young odds across their whole rotation. According to popular sportsbook DraftKings, Gilbert has the sixth-best odds (+1,600), George Kirby has the 10th-best (+2,200), Luis Castillo has the 14th-best (+2,500), and Miller and Bryan Woo are tied for the 18th-best (+3,500).
Gilbert was already relatively high on the Cy Young ballot in 2024 despite not being a finalist. If he posts a new career-best season in 2025, than there's a good chance he could win the prestigious award. And the same thing can be said for the rest of the rotation.
