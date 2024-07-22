Mariners Pitcher Does Something Not Done in Last Six Years of Organizational History
Seattle Mariners right-hander Emerson Hancock made some excellent history while pitching for Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
Per Mike Curto, who serves as the broadcaster for the Triple-A Rainiers:
Emerson Hancock pitches a complete game 9-hit shutout, Rainiers finish a 3-game sweep of Reno, 9-0. Hancock 105 pitches, two walks three K's, got three double plays. First 9-inning shutout for Tacoma since Casey Lawrence in 2018 at Memphis. Team off Monday, at OKC Tues 5:05 (PT).
Hancock would obviously rather be pitching in the major leagues right now, but he's still a valuable part of the organization and any time you can throw a complete-game shutout in the PCL, that's an impressive feat.
Hancock has made 18 total starts this year, with nine coming at Triple-A and nine coming in the big leagues. With the Rainiers, he's 4-1 with a tidy 2.06 ERA. He's struck out 37 batters in 52.1 innings and has a 1.20 WHIP.
With the Mariners, he's fared admirably as well, going 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA. He's struck out 28 batters in 45.1 innings and the inability to miss bats is the thing likely keeping him from being a major league mainstay.
That said, it wouldn't be shocking to see teams call to check on his availability at the upcoming trade deadline. However, with the constant uncertainty around Bryan Woo's health, the team can likely ill-afford to move on from Hancock.
The Mariners will be back in action on Monday night when they host the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park.
