Seattle Mariners' Pitcher Makes Insane Baseball History in Milestone Outing
The Seattle Mariners lost 6-0 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, squandering a major opportunity in the playoff race. Seattle dropped to five games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West, and they also failed to capitalize on losses by the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox in the wild card race.
The game was tied 0-0 through five innings and starting pitcher George Kirby was throwing a no-hitter, but all hell broke loose in the top of the sixth. Not only did Kirby allow a hit, he allowed four runs on five hits to take the loss. He's now 4-5 on the season with a 4.65 ERA.
The only bit of solace in the performance is that Kirby made some very special baseball history, as noted by @OptaSTATS:
George Kirby has issued 77 walks through 100 career starts.
That is at least 10 fewer walks than any other pitcher who made his debut in the modern era (1901 to date) issued in his first 100 starts (Carlos Silva - 87).
The best control starter in the league, Kirby has 59 strikeouts vs. just 13 walks in 60 innings this season. He's never walked more than 23 batters in any of his three-plus campaigns, and he was an All-Star during the 2023 season. Lifetime, he's 39-31.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 53-47 through 100 games. They still remain in a tie for the second/third wild card spot in the American League and they'll take on the Brewers at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Milwaukee has won 11 straight games.
