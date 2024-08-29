Seattle Mariners Pitching Duo on Track to Join Felix Hernandez in History This Year
The Seattle Mariners lost a tough contest on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-2. It was tough because the M's failed to pick up a game on the Houston Astros in the American League West race and also because the M's yet again failed to provide Logan Gilbert with any run support.
An All-Star this year, Gilbert went 6.0 scoreless innings on Tuesday. He was in line for the win until the bullpen coughed up a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh. Gilbert is just 7-10 this year but owns a pristine 3.09 ERA. He's likely to get significant Cy Young votes despite his record.
That was his seventh start this season of at least 6.0 scoreless innings. He's tied with Bryce Miller as the only pitchers in baseball to accomplish that feat. Furthermore, according to Mariners PR, Gilbert and Miller can become only the second and third Mariners pitchers to lead baseball in that category for a season.
...Miller and Gilbert could join Félix Hernández as the only Mariners pitchers to lead the Majors in most 6+ scoreless inning starts?…King Félix finished the 2009 season in a 3-way tie for the MLB-lead with 7 starts of 6.0 innings and 0 runs along with Tim Lincecum-SF and Clayton Kershaw-LAD.
Any time you can join Hernandez in team history, you've done something right.
Hernandez is one of the most revered players in team history. He went 169-136 lifetime, playing for some mostly bad Mariners teams. He had a career 3.42 ERA, made six All-Star teams, won two ERA titles and won a Cy Young award. He was inducted into the team Hall of Fame in 2023.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday after an off-day on Thursday. The team will travel to Anaheim to take on the Angels, who are in last place in the American League West. With that said, the Angels have beaten the Mariners in six of their last seven games this season.
First pitch on Friday is 6:38 p.m. PT.
