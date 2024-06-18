Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners on Pace to Do Something Not Done in American League History Since 1968

We knew that the Seattle Mariners' starting pitching was good, but did you know that it's historically good? In fact, Seattle is on pace to do something as a staff that hasn't been done in the American League in nearly 60 years.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) smiles in the dugout at the end of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on June 2.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) smiles in the dugout at the end of the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on June 2. / John Froschauer-USA TODAY Sports

As the Seattle Mariners roll into Cleveland for a critical three-game series with the Guardians this week, they'll do so with a potentially historic pitching staff in hand.

Right now, the M's boast potentially the best group of five starters in baseball and they are currently on pace to do something that hasn't been done in the American League in nearly 60 years.

Per @MarinersPR on social media:

The @Mariners have 4 qualified SP's (Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Luis Castillo) with a 1.15 WHIP or lower.

The last @MLB team to finish a season with 4 WHIP's 1.15-or-lower: the 2016 Cubs. The last AL team: Cleveland in 1968.

Read more in today's Game Notes:

Gilbert currently has a WHIP of 0.92 while Miller's is 0.98. Castillo's sits at 1.1 and Kirby's is an even 1.00. The Mariners focus on dominating the strike zone and that's exactly what this group of pitchers does. None of that group has more than 24 walks allowed this season and they each have more than 80 innings pitched. Furthermore, Bryan Woo has an ERA of 0.54. Once he throws enough to qualify, the M's could end up with five pitchers in this amazing class.

Seattle is certainly carried by their staff but they are known to get timely hits as well. They'll head to Cleveland on Tuesday looking for more of the same against the first-place Guardians.

First pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. ET as Miller takes the mound against Guardians' righty Triston McKenzie.

