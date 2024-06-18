Mariners Schedule Continues to Look Favorable The Rest of the Way
The Seattle Mariners are in Cleveland getting ready to take on the Cleveland Guardians for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday night.
This series pits the Mariners against a Guardians team that is currently leading the American League Central and fortunately for Seattle, it's one of just a handful of series remaining against teams with really good records (44-25).
In fact, heading into play on Monday, M's Insider Jason Churchill helped outline the relative ease of the M's schedule moving forward.
The Mariners play the Angels, A's, White Sox & Marlins a total of 23 times the rest of the way.
21 of their remaining 30 series are versus clubs below .500 right now, and one of the nine that isn't below .500 is .500 exactly.
Now, having an "easy" schedule doesn't mean anything, but for a Mariners franchise that hasn't won the American League West since 2001, it's certainly a welcome sign. In fact, also heading into play on Monday, the M's had the second-easiest remaining schedule in all of baseball, per Tankathon. The collective winning percentage of the M's opponents was .478.
Now, the ease of the M's schedule is a direct result of how poor the division is, with all four other American League West teams sitting under .500.
However, as the Rangers get healthier (Josh Jung, Evan Carter, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle) and the Astros perhaps get going again, the schedule could look tougher in the second half.
The M's and Guardians will kick off their series at 3:40 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Rojas makes history for M's in 14-pitch at-bat
2) NFL Insider had awesome response on "X" to M's pitching staff