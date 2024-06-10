Mariners' Pitching on Pace to Make Baseball History For Performance in Home Ballpark
The Seattle Mariners return home on Monday night to open up a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox.
Given that the White Sox are a major league-worst 17-49 on the season, it's certainly a friendly opponent for the Mariners to see, but it's also just friendly for the M's to be back at T-Mobile Park.
Heading into this series, the M's are on a historic pitching pace in their own ballpark, as identified by M's radio broadcaster Gary Hill Jr. on social media:
Teams are hitting .195 versus the Mariners at home this year.
Lowest ever.
Since 1913:
1. Seattle (2024) .195
2. Texas (2024) .197
3. Cleveland (1968) .201
And this one...
Mariners are allowing a .245 On-Base Percentage at home. That's the lowest ever
Rank since 1913:
1. Mariners (2024) .245
2. White Sox (1966) .263
3. New York Giants (1917) .264
The M's performance at home isn't solely related to a soft home schedule, either. They've played the Braves, Cubs, and Reds, who all profile as solid offensive clubs. They've seen the fully healthy Red Sox at the beginning of the year, the always tough Astros, and the probable-playoff bound Royals thus far on the home slate.
The Mariners enter play on Monday at 37-30 and in first place in the American League West. They lead the Texas Rangers by 5.0 games and will look to utilize this series against the White Sox as a way to deepen their division lead.
Right-hander Logan Gilbert gets the nod in Game 1. Each of the M's starters are slated to take the ball in this series except for George Kirby.
