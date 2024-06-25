Seattle Mariners Trade Former Cy Young Winner in Surprising Deal
The Seattle Mariners have curiously traded starting former Cy Young winning pitcher Dallas Keuchel to the Milwaukee Brewers. The deal is reportedly for cash considerations. Keuchel had been pitching for the M's Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com had that information:
The Brewers have acquired Dallas Keuchel from the Mariners for cash considerations, per source. @Ken_Rosenthal was on it.
Keuchel made 13 starts for the Rainiers, going 7-4 with a 3.93 ERA. He threw 71 innings and now the 36-year-old ultimately will get another shot to help a big league roster.
The Brewers have been decimated by injuries this season with Brandon Woodruff, Robert Gasser and Wade Miley all set to miss the season. Milwaukee still leads the National League Central but ultimately needs more help to get to the finish line.
The reason why the decision was curious for the Mariners is that they are dealing with their own pitching issues. After losing Bryan Woo to a hamstring issue in Monday night's loss, the team also has back concerns around Emerson Hancock. Keuchel is not on the same level as the rest of the M's rotation, but any time a pitching-needy team deals away pitching, it raises an eyebrow.
However, it's a nice move by the M's to send Keuchel to a place where he can impact the big league club.
Keuchel is a 12-year veteran who has played with the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins. Lifetime, he's 103-92, is a two-time All-Star and he won the Cy Young back in 2015.
While his career numbers are good, he's only 13-21 over the last three seasons. He's only thrown just under 100 innings over the last two years.
