BREAKING: Seattle Mariners' Slugger to Face Significant Absence Because of Injury
SEATTLE — The injuries just keep coming for the Seattle Mariners as outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right oblique strain. He suffered the injury taking a swing in batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Outfielder Rhylan Thomas was selected from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander confirmed Wednesday that Raley's injury is a Grade 1 strain. Raley will be down six weeks before being cleared for game activities, which likely means an additional absence because of a rehab assignment. That general timeline would have Raley out at least two months, which would place his return around the All-Star break.
"That stinks," Hollander said in a pregame interview Wednesday. "But it is what it is. I know (Raley) will fight through it as best as he can. He's probably one of the toughest players I've ever been around. But you can't out-tough a Grade 1 oblique strain. So we'll shut him down and hopefully get him back as soon as possible. But you do have to be careful with these, and six weeks is kind of a minimum, at this point, where we feel it's headed."
Raley is hitting .206 (14-for-68) this season with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs and two steals.
"That's a tough blow," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said Wednesday. "I think Luke is a guy that gives you 100% every day when he goes out there. He's a hard worker, plays outstanding in the outfield, you can put him on first base, as well. His left-handed at-bats have been just outstanding. Really felt like he was getting to a place where he was starting to feel comfortable. So it's a tough break."
