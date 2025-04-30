Jorge Polanco 2-Homer Day Lifts Seattle Mariners to 5-3 Win Over Los Angeles Angels
SEATTLE — One day after he was named American League Player of The Week, Seattle Mariners designated hitter Jorge Polanco etched the next chapter in his resurgent 2025 campaign with a multi-home run performance against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Polanco's two homers accounted for all five runs in Seattle's 5-3 win over Los Angeles.
The win improved the Mariners record to 17-12. It was Polanco's second two-homer performance in his last three games.
"It's a been a really good stretch, really fun," Polanco said in a postgame interview. "I think this is the best I've felt. I feel really good right now. ... With the approach on everything, but this is the best I've felt."
The first of Polanco's home runs was a three-run shot to to right field that gave Seattle a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
That hit was enough to keep the Mariners ahead the majority of the game. Seattle starting pitcher Bryce Miller was able to keep Los Angeles at bay, albeit not without a high amount of traffic and struggle.
Miller was pitching with a tight back that popped up during warm-ups. The third-year pitcher had been dealing with soreness for most of the season, but felt 100% arriving at the ballpark today.
Miller pitched five shutout innings, struck out six, allowed two hits but walked an uncharacteristic five batters. He threw 83 pitches — only 43 of them were strikes.
"I'd say a pretty frustrating outing," Miller said after the game. "Been a frustrating start to the season for me. ... It's just been one thing after another that hasn't been major, but just been nagging. Once I get to feeling good, I'll be happy. But definitely frustrating. I feel like today's one of the days where I expect myself to at least get through seven, give the bullpen a chance. And I wasn't able to do that. ... That's not who I am out there. That's not how I pitch."
Miller's outing was enough to turn the game over to the bullpen in the sixth with a three-run lead. Polanco nearly made it a four-score advantage, but Angels center fielder Jo Adell robbed him of a three-homer day with a leaping grab at the wall in the bottom of the fifth.
Los Angeles got on the board in the top of the seventh after Logan O'Hoppe hit a solo homer off Carlos Vargas, who was pitching his first outing since April 19.
Polanco brought Seattle's lead up to 5-1 with a two-run shot to center field in the bottom of the seventh that traveled 423 feet to the J-Rod section.
"It's been great," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said postgame. "It's been really, really good. Just the consistency, I think, is the thing that's amazing. Balls going out of the ballpark are great. But (Polanco's) just finding a barrel almost all the time. And it just tells you a lot that his timing is really good. He's hitting breaking balls as well as fastballs on the barrel. He's just in a place where he's seeing the ball really well."
The Angels cut the Mariners' lead to 5-3 with respective RBI doubles from Nolan Schanuel and Jorge Soler in the top of the eighth.
Seattle closer Andres Munoz entered the game in the top of the ninth and retired the side in order for his 11th save in as many opportunities. The 2024 All-Star is yet to give up a run this season.
The Mariners will have a chance to win their seventh consecutive series at 1:10 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Emerson Hancock will start for Seattle and Tyler Anderson will start for Los Angeles.
