Seattle Mariners' All-Star Hurler Takes Another Big Step in Injury Recovery on Monday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners starting rotation hasn't been as strong this season as it was in 2024, but it will get a huge boost in the coming weeks with the eventual return of starting pitcher George Kirby. The 2023 All-Star has been shut down since March 7 due to right shoulder inflammation and was placed on the 15-day injured list to begin the season.
Kirby has cleared all the benchmarks in his recovery thus far and took the latest step with a live bullpen during the Mariners' off-day Monday. The reports coming out of the live BP session were positive.
"It sounded like it was fantastic," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Tuesday. "Coming out of his hand good. George has been around, it's been great to have him here. I think it felt really good for George to be back around the team a little bit, away from Arizona. And I think it really showed yesterday. The live BP went really well and that's a really good sign for us, and we're excited about that for sure."
Wilson confirmed in the interview that the club is "putting together a schedule" for Kirby's rehab assignment, which will be with either the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers or High-A Everett AquaSox.
Kirby spoke to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer about the live BP. According to a report from Kramer on "X," Kirby described the session as "nasty" and said he felt great.
The Mariners used seven starting pitchers all of last season and boasted the only starting rotation in the league that had four pitchers start 30 or more games.
Seattle hasn't been as lucky with health this season. The ace of the pitching staff, Logan Gilbert, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with a right elbow flexor strain.
The Mariners will play the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
