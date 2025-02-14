Seattle Mariners Platinum Glove Winner Unveils New Leather For 2025 Season
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh arrived at spring training this week, and he's got some new equipment with him, thanks to the people over at Rawlings.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com on social media:
Cal Raleigh’s new gear for 2025 has arrived here in Arizona.
@RawlingsSports initially sent him three gloves with a gold patch, then another three with platinum after he took home the award for being the AL’s best defensive player last season.
Raleigh put together an incredible 2024 season across the board, winning the Platinum Glove while also leading the best starting staff in the American League. Furthermore, he helped carry the Mariners offense, hitting 34 homers and bringing in 100 runs. He's established himself as one of the preeminent catchers in baseball and has also established himself as one of the leaders of the M's clubhouse.
Seattle is coming off a season in which they finished 85-77 and missed the playoffs by one game. If they are going to turn it around in 2025 and make the playoffs again, Raleigh will be a big part of it. He'll pair with Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena in the middle of the order for manager Dan Wilson.
Wilson is beginning his first full season as manager after he took over for Scott Servais last August. Wilson led the M's to a 21-13 record in a 34-game sample.
The Mariners are in spring training right now and will open Cactus League play next Friday (Feb. 21) against the San Diego Padres.
