Seattle Mariners Post Video on Social Media Hyping Up Impending Spring Training

Brandyn Garcia successfully made the transition from RP to SP in 2024:



116 IP (A+/AA)

2.25 ERA

27% K%

9.5% BB%

.218 BAA

1.22 WHIP



Nasty fastball and sweeper.Split time almost evenly between the levels. 11th round pick - Mariners at it again.



pic.twitter.com/DOnEz3devU