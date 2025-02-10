Seattle Mariners Post Video on Social Media Hyping Up Impending Spring Training
The Super Bowl concluded on Feb. 9 and with the end of football comes the beginning of baseball. Pitchers and catchers for all 30 teams will report to their respective spring training facilities this week. And the Mariners will head to the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., on Feb. 12.
In anticipation of the new slate of spring activities, Seattle posted a video on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) showing the assembly of the franchise's trademark trident in anticipation for baseball starting up again.
This upcoming spring training will have several intriguing storylines to follow for the club.
The first big thread to follow will be how the Mariners' new additions look. Donovan Solano was signed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. he'll split time with Luke Raley at first base the same way Justin Turner was after the trade deadline in 2024. Jorge Polanco is also back on a one-year deal worth $7 million (more with incentives) and will play third base. He played second for Seattle in 2024 and had a down season, but is coming off left knee surgery and is expected to be better offensively.
The biggest competition will be at Polanco's old position at second. Dylan Moore is currently penciled in as the starter but could be usurped by Ryan Bliss, Leo Rivas or prospect Cole Young.
The team will also need to sort out the bullpen. There will be at least two (may three) spots up for grabs after JT Chargois and Austin Voth were non-tendered in the offseason. Troy Taylor could also miss part of the season with a lat strain. Prospects Hunter Cranton and Brandyn Garcia both received non-roster invites to spring training and are expected to get some time pitching in relief.
Other prospects like Lazaro Montes, Michael Arroyo, Colt Emerson and Ben Williamson will also be competing in spring training for the first time. And it will be interesting to see how they perform against major league talent or players close to that level.
Baseball is officially back. And spring training will show the first signs on how successful Seattle will be in 2025.
