Former Seattle Mariners Reliever Austin Voth Signs With Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan
The Seattle Mariners bullpen is expected to look significantly different in 2025 than it was in 2024, especially on the front end. Several injured pitchers are expected to return and multiple respective prospects will have a chance to earn their way to the majors.
The Mariners also chose to depart from multiple pitchers in the offseason. And one of them found his new home overseas.
Austin Voth was one of two relievers Seattle non-tendered on Nov. 22 (JT Chargois was the other). And Voth will be throwing in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball in 2025.
Yakyu Cosmopolitan reported on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) that Voth signed with the Chiba Lotte Mariners. The report came via an article published on nikkansports.com.
Voth is the third player who's been a part of the Mariners organization in the last year who has been reported to sign on with an NPB team for 2025. Power-hitting veteran Jason Vosler and reliever Yunior Marte both signed with the Chunichi Dragons.
Voth only threw one season with Seattle in 2024. He made 68 appearances for the team, which was the second-most on the pitching staff behind Trent Thornton (71). Voth put up a 3.69 ERA (the second-highest mark of his seven-year career) and struck out 61 batters in as many innings pitched. He also held opposing batters to a career-low .204 batting average.
Voth was often tasked with the thankless job of being the transition pitcher in blowout games or in close games in the seventh inning and was on the wrong end of a lot of go-ahead or eventual game-winning hits. But he was a durable option in the bullpen. And whoever takes his place will likely be tasked with Voth's iron man duties alongside Thornton.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS INSIDER LISTS REASONS TO BE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTFIELD CORE: Seattle Times writer Ryan Divish detailed reasons to be positive about the group of Julio Rodriguez, Victor Robles and Randy Arozarena. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INSIDER INCLUDES INTERESTING PLAYER ON 26-MAN ROSTER PREDICITION: Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times didn't have many shockers in his roster prediction, but did have one interesting player included. CLICK HERE
MLB.COM WRITER HAS INTERESTING OBSERVATION ON VICTOR ROBLES: In a recent appearance on Seattle Sports 710, CBS Sports writer Matt Snyder observed that Robles' 2024 might not be a mirage. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.