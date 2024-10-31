Seattle Mariners Projected For Successful 2025 According to Fangraphs

The Mariners rank 9th in projected total 2025 fWAR heading into free agency, per Fangraphs.



They rank 1st overall at CF and C.



Other positional rankings:

SP: 7th

RP: 18th

1B: 20th

2B: 21st

SS: 18th

3B: 22nd

LF: 8th

RF: 15th

DH: 25th