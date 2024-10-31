Seattle Mariners Projected For Successful 2025 According to Fangraphs
The offseason preceding the 2025 MLB season officially began on Thursday. Free agents will need to wait another four days before officially signing with new clubs, but trades are on the table and teams are free to negotiate with athletes.
And knowing how the Seattle Mariners operate, President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and General Manager Justin Hollander are already on the phone with front offices across the league trying to add to a Mariners club that missed the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years.
Seattle has needs at first base, second base and third and could have several bullpen positions open depending on how many of their five arbitration-eligible relievers they non-tender.
Even with so many positions to figure out, they're projected to perform well in 2025 according to FanGraphs Win Above Replacement statistic (fWAR).
Popular Mariners content creator Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse on "X) shared a tweet detailing the position-by-position fWAR projections for every one of the club's position groups. And Seattle is set up nicely based on the numbers.
According to FanGraphs' projections, the Mariners are first overall in projections at center field and catcher — positions occupied by franchise faces Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh.
The next-highest projected position group is starting pitcher, which ranks seventh in the league. Despite the top 10 ranking, it's surprising a rotation that was arguably the best in baseball in 2024 is projected to finish just seventh in fWAR.
There's a big drop off after that: the bullpen is projected for 18th in the league in fWAR, first base is 20th, second base is 21st, shortstop is 18th, third base is 22nd, left field is eighth, right field is 15th and designated hitter is 25th.
The starting pitcher, left field, center field and catcher projections clearly elevated the team's overall ranking when looking at the rest of the position groups.
It's also important to note that these are just projections. Teams can exceed or fail to meet them.
There's also the fact to consider that Seattle can add players to the team that would could raise projections at some positions.
Even still, it's interesting to see the Mariners have such high expectations one season after failing to meet the playoffs.
Time will tell if Seattle can actually meet those standards.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS SLUGGER COMMENTS ON WINNING WORLD SERIES WITH DODGERS: A former Seattle Mariners slugger hit a crucial home run on Wednesday for the 2024 World Series champions the Los Angeles Dodgers. CLICK HERE
EIGHT-TIME ALL-STAR LINKED TO MARINERS: The St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners have been tied together in trade rumors for months, could both sides finally pull the trigger? CLICK HERE
TWO MARINERS PROSPECTS NAMED ELITE SWING DECISION MAKERS BY PUBLICATION: National publication Baseball America published analytics highlighting several Seattle Mariners prospects. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.