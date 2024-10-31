Seattle Mariners Promote Long-Time Executive to New Role
The MLB offseason officially began on Thursday on the heels of the Los Angeles Dodgers winning their eighth World Series title after a 7-6 win against the New York Yankees.
The Seattle Mariners will be hard at-work in the offseason to try and make sure they represent the American League in the 2025 World Series.
Before the Mariners made any moves to their roster of players, they announced a move to their top brass.
Seattle promoted executive Trevor Gooby to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer on Thursday, according to a tweet and subsequent news release shared by the Mariners PR account on "X" (formerly known as Twitter).
Gooby was previously the Senior Vice President of Ballpark Events and Operations.
Seattle President of Business Operations Kevin Martinez talked about Gooby's promotion in a news release:
“Trevor joined our team eight years ago as Vice President of Ballpark Operations and almost immediately took on far greater responsibilities. This new role not only formally recognizes the wide range of duties he has assumed but also provides him the opportunity to make an even broader impact across our organization.”
Gooby will continue "overseeing T-Mobile Park events and operations," according to the release. He will also take on additional responsibilities.
Those additional roles will include "increased integration with the Mariners operations group," with a focus on the organization's facilities in Peoria and the Dominican Republic. Gooby will also assist in minor league relations.
Gooby will also oversee projects relating to organization outreach in Seattle's SODO neighborhood, including real estate development. The Mariners' home field of T-Mobile Park resides in SODO.
This is the second executive position Seattle has filled by promoting internally. The first was Martinez being hired as the President of Business Operations several weeks ago.
Based on the news release, it looks like the organization is trying to streamline communication and tasks between Business and Baseball Operations.
This move may or may not affect the on-field product. But it seems like Seattle is focused on running the organization more smoothly and seamlessly going forward.
