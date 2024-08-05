Seattle Mariners Promote Top Prospect and 2023 First Round Pick to High-A Club
Seattle Mariners first-round draft pick (2023) Colt Emerson was promoted to the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox on Monday, according to a tweet from Mariners Player Development.
Emerson was drafted straight out of high school and is already thought to be one of the most elite prospects in Seattle's farm system.
Emerson missed most of the first half of the season with an oblique injury and a broken bone in his foot but has put up solid numbers since.
Emerson is batting .293 with two home runs and 25 RBIs in 40 games with the Low-A Modesto Nuts this season. He has a .440 on-base percentage as well.
He's also shown flashes as an elite fielder. Emerson has spent time at shortstop, second base and third base this season but has primarily been a shortstop in his career. He has committed 15 errors in 203 total chances at a shortstop in his two years in the minors.
Emerson is ranked as the No. 3 Seattle prospect and No. 41 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB pipeline and the No. 1 team prospect and No. 14 overall prospect according to Baseball America. He's projected for a 2026 call-up according to MLB.com
Emerson was promoted with Gabriel Sosa and CJ Widger and will join an Everett team that includes other top Mariners prospects like Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo.
At only 19 years-old, there's still a lot of room for Emerson to grow and improve before he's ready for the big leagues. But he already looks ahead of schedule.
