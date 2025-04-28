Seattle Mariners Prospect Logan Evans Makes Franchise History In Major League Debut
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Evans earned the win on Sunday in his major league debut. Taking the roster spot of the injured Logan Gilbert, Evans went five innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits. He walked three and struck out three.
The Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 7-6 to move to 16-12 on the season.
Evans earned the win after closer Andres Munoz earned the save in the bottom of the ninth.
According to notes shared by Mariners PR, Evans was the 14th pitcher in franchise history to win his major league debut. He's the first pitcher to accomplish that since Andrew Moore debuted on June 22, 2017, against the Detroit Tigers.
Evans was selected in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Pittsburgh. He was projected as a reliever when he was drafted and but has developed into a legitimate starting prospect. He was used as both a reliever and starting pitcher last season with the Double-A Arkansas. He has a 3.86 ERA in five starts at Triple-A Tacoma this season. He had 23 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched.
Evans has a near-impossible task of filling in for Gilbert, a 2024 All-Star, for several weeks. George Kirby is also expected back sometime in the next four-to-six weeks, which could have Evans destined for Triple-A again, but that remains to be seen.
If Evans' first start of the season is a sign of things to come, then the starting rotation will be solid until Kirby and Gilbert return to the fold.
