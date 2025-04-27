Seattle Mariners Hitters Julio Rodriguez, Jorge Polanco Make Franchise History
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners first 24 hours back in Seattle were rough. The team lost ace Logan Gilbert for an extended period of time and lost to the Miami Marlins in the first of a five-game homestead Friday. The team responded by blanking the Marlins 14-0 on Saturday — which tied a franchise record for the largest shutout in history.
A pair of Seattle hitters set their own bit of franchise history amidst the shutout.
Julio Rodriguez and Jorge Polanco hit respective solo home runs to lead-off the game in the bottom of the first inning. Rodriguez's homer came on the first pitch the Mariners saw in the game.
Rodriguez and Polanco's solo shots accounted for the first two of a six-run first inning for the team. It was also the third time in franchise history Seattle hit back-to-back home runs to start a game.
One of this year's National Baseball Hall of Fame inductees, Ichiro Suzuki, was a part of the other two times the team accomplished that feat. Suzuki and Desi Relaford did it on Sept. 9, 2002, against the Texas Rangers and Suzuki and Chris Snelling did it on Aug. 29, 2006, against the Los Angeles Angels.
Polanco went on to hit a second solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday. He's hitting .354 (23-for-65) this season with seven home runs and 18 RBIs. Rodriguez is batting .194 (21-for-108) with four home runs and 11 RBIs. Rodriguez and Polanco accounted for three-of-four home runs for the Mariners against Miami. It was the first multi-home run game and fifth multi-hit game of the season for Polanco.
