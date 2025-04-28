Seattle Mariners Survive Near-Rally in 7-6 Win Over Miami Marlins
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners needed the 10th save of the season from All-Star closer Andres Munoz and a three-hit day from Jorge Polanco, but they managed to secure their sixth-straight series win with a 7-6 triumph against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. The save also guaranteed the first win of the season for starting pitcher Logan Evans, who made his major league debut against the Marlins.
Seattle improved to 16-12 on the season and took sole possession of first place in the American League West.
"It's April. We've got a long way to go," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview.
"But, obviously, we're glad to get started on the right foot. I think these guys are committed to kind of being in the moment. And that kind of gets you prepared each night for (what's) ahead and what you're up against. ... These guys have nailed it. It's great, we're in first place. But we've got a long way to go."
Evans' debut didn't have the best beginning. He let up a solo home run to Miami catcher Agustin Ramirez in the top of the first. Evans' catcher, Cal Raleigh tied the game at 1-1 with his own solo shot in the bottom of the inning.
"I wish I didn't have to get (that first home run) out of the way early," Evans said after the game. "But — solo home runs. They're not gonna kill you. I knew one run isn't gonna win this ball game for them, or lose it for us. I just got right back on the horse and that was my main goal. Just go win a ball game."
It was Raleigh's 10th homer of the season — which placed him first in the American League in that category and tied him with former Mariner Eugenio Suarez for the MLB lead.
Seattle gave Evans more run support in the second, fourth and fifth innings. Julio Rodriguez hit a two-RBI single in the second and Jorge Polanco had an RBI double the next at-bat. Polanco finished the game 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. It was Polanco's second consecutive multi-hit game and his fifth game in a row with a base hit.
Polanco had an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth and J.P. Crawford capped off the Mariners' day on the scoreboard with a two-run homer to center field in the fifth. It was Crawford's first home run this season at T-Mobile Park. He finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
"Big homer today. Big lift," Wilson said. "Just more and more good at-bats from J.P. We've seen the on-base all year — he's been there with it. And I think, especially lately, been using that left-center side on occasion and then when he gets his pitch, he's able to turn on it like he did today and crush it. That was a long home run."
Evans was pulled after the fifth inning. He struck out three in five innings pitched, walked three and allowed two earned runs on two hits (one home run). When his day was done, Seattle led 7-2.
"I thought it was cool to have a variety of strikeouts there," Evans said. "It proved that I can attack with whatever weapon and have success."
Evans outdueled and outlasted Marlins starter Max Meyer, who was coming off a six-inning, 14-strikeout performance in his last start. Meyer fanned six, walked four and allowed five earned runs on five hits (one home run) in four innings pitched.
Miami's other run through five came on a groundout hit by Otto Lopez in the top of the fifth that scored Connor Norby.
The Marlins still weren't out of the game yet and managed to make the Mariners sweat in the final innings. Ramirez hit his second solo homer of the game in the top of the sixth to cut Seattle's lead down to 7-3. Connor Norby hit a three-run homer in the top of the eighth for the eventual final of 7-6.
Munoz retired the side in order in the ninth. He's yet to blow a save opportunity this season. His 10 saves is tied with San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez for first in the majors and is first in the American League.
The Mariners will have the day off Monday and will face AL West rivals the Los Angeles Angels in the first of a two-game set at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Bryce Miller will start for Seattle and Jack Kochanowicz will start for Los Angeles.
