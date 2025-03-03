Seattle Mariners Prospect Shines for Colombia at World Baseball Classic Qualifier
On Saturday, the Seattle Mariners concluded their 11th spring training game — a 6-1 loss against the Colorado Rockies.
Several hours before first pitch, the Mariners made the first round of roster cuts and re-assigned five players to minor league camp and released another. Another player departed the Mariners temporarily to play in the World Baseball Classic qualifier for his native Colombia.
Michael Arroyo competed for Colombia in a 2026 World Baseball Championship qualifying game against Brazil on Sunday in Tucson, Ariz. — two hours south of Seattle's spring training home, the Peoria Sports Complex, in Peoria, Ariz.
Arroyo batted lead-off for Colombia. And in his (and the team's) first at-bat in the bottom of the first, he blooped a single to center field. Arroyo went 1-for-4 with a walk in his first game representing his home country. Colombia went on to shut out Brazil 5-0.
Arroyo was one of the biggest risers in the Mariners' farm system in 2024. He hit .285 in 120 games spread evenly across the organization's Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, and High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox. Arroyo hit 23 home runs with 89 RBIs. His 23 homers led minor league baseball for players aged 19 years-old or younger.
Before he left spring training to compete in the WBC qualifying round, Arroyo was hitting .111 (1-for-9) with two RBIs and had scored once in spring training.
Arroyo is ranked the No. 77 prospect according to Baseball America and the No. 97 prospect according to MLB Pipeline's list.
Arroyo has drawn comparisons (at least physically) to Cleveland Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez. The time spent on the international stage will likely help Arroyo's development.
Arroyo will likely start the season or get promoted relatively early to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
