Seattle Mariners Prospects Earn Minor League Honors as Season Nears End
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners prospects Juan Mercedes and Jared Oliva, who were honored by the Texas League for their performances last week with the Double-A Arkansas Travelers.
Per Mariners Player Development on social media:
Have a week!
@Juan_Mer03 is your @MILB Texas League Pitcher of the Week, and @Jared_Oliva41 is your Texas League Player of the Week!
Neither Mercedes nor Oliva are in the organization's Top 30 prospects, per MLB.com.
The 24-year-old Mercedes is 9-5 this year on the mound with a 2.86 ERA. He's made 26 starts for Arkansas, helping them advance to the Texas League playoffs. He's struck out 119 batters in 138.1 innings and pairs with top prospect Logan Evans to make up one of the best rotations in the Texas League.
Oliva hit .600 this past week with a 1.317 OPS. He is 28 years old and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He played his college ball at Arizona. This year, he's hitting .294 with seven homers, 32 RBI and 33 stolen bases.
He's actually got 56 major-league at-bats under his belt. He's a .179 hitter with two homers and three stolen bases.
The Mariners farm system is widely regarded as one of the best in baseball, but it's good to see the non-Top 30 guys get recognized for their contributions as well.
At the major-league level, the M's will be back in action on Tuesday against the Padres. First pitch from T-Mobile Park is 6:40 p.m. PT.
