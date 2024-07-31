Mariners Provide Frustrating Injury Update on Lineup Catalyst
Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was taken out of the game on Tuesday night in the eighth inning as the M's beat the Boston Red Sox 10-6.
At the time, there was no reason given for his departure, but after the game, we learned it was because of a nagging hip issue.
Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
Robles has been dealing with a hip issue that took him out of the game tonight. He will get it checked out tomorrow, the hope is he needs just a day or two.
Given that the Mariners are off on Thursday, it seems likely that the M's will sit Robles in Wednesday's game. While it was never predicted when he was picked up off the scrap heap from the Washington Nationals, a loss of Robles would be a crippling blow for this team right now.
He's become one of the most reliable offensive pieces on the roster and his hitting .371 over his last 30 games and .300 over his last seven. For the year, he's got two homers, seven RBI and 13 stolen bases. He's filled in admirably in center in the absence of Julio Rodriguez and has assumed the leadoff role in the absence of JP Crawford. Both are injured.
If he is unable to play on Wednesday, Luke Raley or Randy Arozarena could take over for him in center.
The 27-year-old Robles is hitting .300 for the year in exactly 100 at-bats. The Mariners will play the Phillies on Friday night at T-Mobile Park, so perhaps he'll be back for that one.
The M's are 57-52 on the year and will finish out the series with the Red Sox on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
