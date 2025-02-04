Seattle Mariners Provide Positive Injury News on Former Trade Acquisition
Speaking on Monday afternoon, Seattle Mariners executives provided a positive injury update on hard-throwing reliever Gregory Santos.
Per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times:
Per Dipoto .... Gregory Santos has already reported to Arizona has been throwing bullpens and looked completely healthy early.
It's certainly early, but that's good news for the Mariners, especially considering the news that Troy Taylor is already behind schedule because of a lat strain.
The M's acquired Santos in a trade last offseason with the Chicago White Sox, getting him for prospects Prelander Berroa and Zach DeLoach. Santos was brought in to form a three-headed bullpen monster with Matt Brash and Andres Munoz, but ended up making just eight appearances in all. Brash missed the entire season, and the bullpen never really came to fruition.
Heading into his fifth year, Santos is armed with nasty stuff including an upper-90s fastball and a solid slider. He's played for the San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox, appearing in 60 games for the White Sox in 2023.
If he is able to remain healthy this year, he'll be a big weapon at the back-end of the bullpen for manager Dan Wilson. Brash is expected to be back in April, so the bullpen could finally work as it's been designed to.
In addition to Santos, Brash and Munoz, the bullpen figures to feature righties Collin Snider and Trent Thornton. Eduard Buzardo is a name that could factor into the mix and lefty's Taylor Saucedo and Gabe Speier could earn a spot.
Shintaro Fujinami is an interesting non-roster invitee to spring training as well.
