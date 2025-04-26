Seattle Mariners Provide Welcome Injury Update on Offensive Catalyst
Friday was a tough day on the injury front for the Seattle Mariners.
First, the M's announced that hard-throwing reliever Gregory Santos is undergoing knee surgery. His recovery will be measured in months, not weeks.
Next, the M's announced that Ryan Bliss will miss the entire season as he recovers from surgery to repair a left bicep tear.
Also, starting pitcher Logan Gilbert left Friday's game against the Miami Marlins after just 3.0 innings because of "right forearm tightness." Here's the latest on that.
Despite all that, there was one piece of good injury news, per General Manager Justin Hollander before the game. Outfielder Victor Robles, on the 60-day injured list because of a dislocated shoulder and shoulder fracture, will not require surgery. This means he's likely on track for a mid-summer return.
Victor, really good news on Victor. The fracture is healing. Again, we took another set of X-rays. It's showing no signs of moving as it heals and no sign of moving means no surgery. So that's good news. No change in the timeline or anything like that. It's really not an injury that you can push because a setback would mean surgery if it created instability and you had to take another route. But he is doing great, and the X-rays look really good. So very positive that as of now, he will not need surgery, and it continues to trend that way.
We learned more about Robles's injury and what he's dealing with on a recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast, as we spoke with Dr. Michael Fu, the former team doctor for the Chicago White Sox.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win in Boston, a milestone for Julio Rodriguez, the offensive resurgence and much more, including Dylan Moore's new approach at the plate. Curtis Rogers, the pre and postgame show host on Seattle Sports 710 stops by. CLICK HERE:
RANDY's ROLLIN: Randy Arozarena, who got his first off day of the season on Friday, has accomplished some personal history over the first month of the season. CLICK HERE:
WS BOUND? Buster Olney of ESPN certainly had fans excited when he mentioned Mariners and World Series in the same sentence. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.