Seattle Mariners Introduce New Flex Membership Program For Final Games of 2025
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of a legitimate postseason push.
Entering Monday, the Mariners are 68-57, 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and are tied with the Boston Red Sox for the final AL wild card spot.
If Seattle makes the playoffs, it will be the organization's second berth in four seasons. If the Mariners win the division title, it will be their first AL West banner since 2001.
The Mariners recently released a program that will allow some fans to customize their viewing and attendance for this final postseason push.
Seattle released a Homestretch Flex Membership. For $500, fans will have a priority to purchase presale playoff tickets, and will have a 5% discount on tickets for the remainder of home games in the regular season, with the flexibility to choose seats and games. This information comes via an article from Sports Business Journal.
The plan renews into a 2026 Rookie Flex Membership. The Mariners were the first team to introduce a flex membership plan in 2019, as noted in the article.
The Mariners have a 92.2% chance to make the playoffs, according to projections from FanGraphs. The model has Seattle with a 9.1% chance to win the World Series, which ranks second in the American League behind the Toronto Blue Jays (9.6%) and and third in the majors behind Toronto and the Los Angeles Dodgers (19.9%).
