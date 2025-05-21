Seattle Mariners' Rehabbing Rotation Member Takes Another Step Forward on Road Trip
CHICAGO - Seattle Mariners' pitcher Bryce Miller took another step forward on Tuesday afternoon, throwing in the bullpen at Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.
It's the first we've heard of Miller throwing in the bullpen since he was put on the injured list with right elbow inflammation on May 14. The first we saw of Miller even playing catch came from a May 17 video from Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports.
Miller, 26, has struggled this season, and the elbow inflammation is clearly a reason why. He's gone just 2-4 with a 5.22 ERA over eight starts. Furthermore, he hasn't had the ability to put batters away, striking out just 35 in 39.2 innings.
One of the best pitchers in the American League last year, he was 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA. Seattle enters play on Wednesday in first place in the American League West at 27-20, but if they want to win the organization's first division title since 2001, they'll need Miller to look like the guy they saw last year.
A three-year veteran, Miller was a fourth-round pick of the Mariners in the 2021 MLB Draft.
In addition to Miller, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert are both on the injured list as well. Kirby, out with shoulder inflammation, is nearing a return and could be activated later this week. Gilbert, out with a Grade 1 flexor strain, is progressing and is expected back sometime in June.
The Mariners will finish out their series with the White Sox on Wednesday morning at 11:10 a.m. PT before heading to Houston to take on the Astros for four games over the weekend.
