Seattle Mariners Reinstate Jorge Polanco, Option Left-Handed Pitcher, Infielder
One of the Seattle Mariners best hitters so far this season is back in the fold.
Mariners veteran third baseman Jorge Polanco missed Games 2 and 3 of the series against the Detroit Tigers due to the birth of his child. He was placed on the paternity list for those two days.
Seattle brought up infielder Leo Rivas to fill in the extra spot on the roster vacated by Polanco's temporary leave of absence. Polanco was reinstated from the paternity list and Rivas was optioned back down to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday. Left-handed pitcher Jhonathan Diaz, who was brought up Monday, was also optioned back down to Tacoma.
Polanco has hit .400 (6-for-15) in four games this season with a home run, four RBIs and a run. In the first game after he was placed on the paternity list, the Mariners were held to one hit.
Polanco had a down season in 2024 while dealing several injuries. He hit .213 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 118 games. He underwent offseason surgery to repair a damaged patellar tendon in his left knee. Seattle was confident enough in his abilities to bring him back on a one-year, $7.75 million deal with several performance incentives.
The surgery has had positive effects for Polanco on the offensive end. And the Mariners will benefit from having his bat back in the fold for the upcoming road series against the San Francisco Giants.
Seattle will face solid pitchers in Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks against the Giants before returning home for a six-game stretch against American League West rivals the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers.
