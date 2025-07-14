Seattle Mariners Reinstate Right-Handed Reliever Carlos Vargas From Paternity List
A high-leverage reliever will be back with the Seattle Mariners after the All-Star Break.
The Mariners activated right-handed reliever Carlos Vargas off the paternity list on Monday and optioned left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move.
Vargas was placed on the paternity list on July 11 and Saucedo was recalled from the Rainiers the same day.
Saucedo made one appearance in his three days back up with Seattle. He threw a scoreless ninth inning in the Mariners 15-7 win against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. He had one strikeout and didn't allow a runner to reach in nine pitches. Saucedo has a 7.71 ERA in the majors this season with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched across five outings.
Saucedo has a 3.38 ERA this year across 10 appearances with the Rainiers. He's fanned six batters across eight innings in Triple-A. He was on the injured list from May 3-July 1 with a left lat strain.
This season has been Vargas' first in the majors with the Mariners and he's pitched himself into being a high-leverage arm for the club. He has a 3.43 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 44.2 innings pitched across 42 appearances. He had five major league outings, which came with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. Seattle acquired Vargas in a trade with the Diamondbacks on Nov. 22, 2023.
Vargas and the Mariners will return to action after the All-Star Break in the first of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at 7:10 p.m. PT on July 18 at T-Mobile Park.
