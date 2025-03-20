Seattle Mariners Release New Menu Items For Fans to Enjoy at T-Mobile Park in 2025
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin the 2025 season against the Athletics on March 27 at T-Mobile Park.
Eighteen of the Mariners' first 30 games will be at Seattle. And fans will have some new food selections during those games.
Seattle released details of the new menu items in a recent press release and multiple have connections to players. There will be the Ichi Wings, which use the recipe Ichiro Suzuki used in the clubhouse kitchen during his playing days. There will also be a salmon roll called the IchiRoll.
There will also be dumplings called the "Lil' Dumpers," based on Cal Raleigh's nickname "Big Dumper." There will also be King's Court Turkey Legs which pay homage to Felix Hernandez's playing days when turkey legs were delivered to the King's Court section.
There will also be more general items teams can get. There will be a 32-ounce Tridents Up cup that can be used with "all the ballpark's beverage offerings," according to the press release.
Other items called the "What Up Corn Dog" and ice cream nachos will be available.
"We are very excited to once again provide fans at T-Mobile Park with what we believe is the best ballpark menu in baseball,” Mariners vice president of fan experience Malcolm Rogel said. “With player-inspired dishes, a great lineup of local partners and a larger value program than ever before, there is something for everyone at the ballpark this summer.”
More information on the new food and vendors at the stadium can be seen here.
