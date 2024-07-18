Seattle Mariners Release Tentative 2025 Schedule
The Seattle Mariners still have to play the second half of the 2024 season coming off the All-Star break. But fans can already start planning and looking ahead to games in 2025 as the team released a tentative schedule for next season on Thursday.
And from the looks of things, there will be a lot of opportunities for Mariners fans to see their team play at home to start the season.
Seattle will begin their season with a four-game series at home against the Athletics — who will play their first season in Sacramento while they wait for their new Stadium in Las Vegas to finish construction. That series will start on March 27, 2025.
The Mariners will play 18 of their first 30 games at T-Mobile Park. They will play a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers right after their series against the Athletics.
For Seattle fans living in or hoping to catch games in the Sacramento area, the Mariners will travel down to play the A's in a three-game series on May 5-7 ,2025 and July 28-30, 2025 at Sutter Health Park.
The 2025 season will be the third one under the league's interleague balanced schedule, and it's been slightly updated from the previous two years.
The Mariners will play 13 games against their four American League West rivals, six or seven on the road vs. AL Central and AL East teams and three games against 14 National League opponents.
Some home series against NL teams include the Miami Marlins (April 25-27), the Washington Nationals (May 27-29), the Milwaukee Brewers (July 21-23), the St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 8-10), the Colorado Rockies (Sept. 23-25) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (Sept. 26-28). The series against the Rockies and the Dodgers will close out the regular season for Seattle.
The full Mariners schedule can be found here.
