Seattle Mariners Reliever Andres Munoz Sees Impressive Streak Come to an End
The Seattle Mariners lost a game 2-1 against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. It was the second time the Mariners had been swept in eight series and put them three games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West standings.
It also marked the ending of an impressive streak for Seattle's 2024 All-Star reliever Andres Munoz.
Munoz came in the game in the bottom of the eighth with a runner on third and two outs and Detroit shortstop Javier Baez at the plate.
Baez hit a go-ahead home run off Munoz which eventually led to the 2-1 Tigers win.
It was the first earned run that Munoz had allowed since June 26 and the first hit he allowed since July 4. Munoz had 14 appearances in between the last time he gave up an earned run and Thursday and 12 between the last time he gave up a hit.
Munoz's streak being broken was almost symbolic of the kind of series that the Mariners had. They were outscored 20-4 by Detroit including a 15-1 loss on Tuesday.
Seattle outscored the New York Mets 22-1 and swept them the series before.
Munoz will be fine. There's a reason he's firmly cemented as the Mariners closer. He has a 1.35 ERA and 18 saves in 47 appearances this season.
Seattle could be in another close game as soon as Friday when they go against NL Cy Young and Rookie of the Year candidate Paul Skenes.
Munoz will likely make another appearance before the road trip is over — but it's the offense that needs to show up if the Mariners want to come back to T-Mobile Park with some momentum.
