Seattle Mariners Reliever Does Something Not Seen in Last 14 Years of Team History on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners lost against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, 2-1, at T-Mobile Park. With the loss, Seattle is now 4-8 on the year. They are in last place in the American League West.
The offense continues to be the biggest problem for the M's, as they went 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position and struck out 19 times in Tuesday's loss. This is the continuation of multiple years worth of struggles to generate runs.
Even in a tough defeat, there were some interesting nuggets to arise, like Ryan Bliss's outstanding play at second base in the 11th inning. And there was this historic piece as well, courtesy of Jesse Hahn. From @MarinersPR:
- Hahn became the first Mariners pitcher with 3+ intentional walks in a game since Aaron Laffey (3 IBB) on May 10, 2011 at Baltimore.
Hahn intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena in the 11th and also issued a free pass to Jose Altuve.
Recently recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, Hahn pitched 2.0 innings. Flashing mid-90s velocity, he now has a 0.00 ERA through 4.0 innings. He took the loss, but the "ghost runner" he allowed to score is unearned. The Mariners designated him for assignment on Wednesday morning, but will hope to keep him in Triple-A.
The 35-year-old almost made the team out of spring training but began the year in Tacoma. Now in his eighth big-league season, Hahn is 19-21 for his career with a 4.17 ERA. A former starter, he won a career-high six games for the Athletics back in 2015.
The Mariners and Astros will play Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he recaps the team's win vs. the Astros on Monday, the updates on Victor Robles and George Kirby, and the main issue plaguing the roster right now. Also, former Giants' first baseman JT Snow had a classless post about Robles's injury on social media. Furthermore, TJ and Lyle from the "Marine Layer" podcast stop by to talk about their growing presence in the M's digital space and much more. CLICK HERE:
FEELIN' it FELNIN: Top prospect Felnin Celesten is off to a great start for the M's affiliate in Modesto. We spoke to Turlock Journal reporter Chris Correa about his impressions of the young star. CLICK HERE:
SNOW's TWEET: Former San Francisco Giants 1B JT Snow took a shot at Victor Robles after his injury in a now-deleted tweet. Here's what he had to say. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.