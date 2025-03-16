Seattle Mariners Reliever Matt Brash Continuing to Progress in Tommy John Recovery
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners will soon have one of their best relievers back in the fold.
Matt Brash, who led the Mariners with 78 appearances in 2023, missed all of 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was originally expected to return around the All-Star break. But recent updates have him significantly ahead of schedule. In an offseason news conference held via Zoom, President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said he could return by late April or early May.
Brash threw a live bullpen for the first time since his surgery on Wednesday and looked solid. But it was a very controlled environment.
Brash wasn't allowed to go all out on his fastball and hitters weren't allowed to swing against him. He still had full spin rates with his secondary offerings.
Brash is scheduled to throw his second live bullpen of the spring on at 11 a.m. PT on Sunday. And based on comments from Seattle manager Dan Wilson, Brash and the hitters won't be as limited.
"Matt continues to make the steps he needs to make," Wilson said Sunday. "This is part of the progression. Hitters in the box, ready to swing. I think a couple of righties, maybe a lefty in there, as well. This is just the next stop on his progression. Matt has taken everything the way it should be. Obviously the physical part of the recovery is happening and this kind of starts the mental part of the recovery, too. Trying to get hitters out, trying to get hitters in the box and seeing what that's like again. It's all part of the progression and on all accounts, I think Matt's been hitting the points very, very well."
Brash had a 3.06 ERA in 2023 and struck out 107 batters in 70.2 innings pitched in his 78 outings. If Brash returns when Dipoto suggested, he'll provide a big boost to the Mariners bullpen.
Opening Day is March 27 as the M's open the year with the Athletics at home.
