BREAKING: Mariners Star Headed to 15-Day Injured List With Hamstring Strain
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners received some bad news before the beginning of Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres.
Seattle starting pitcher Luis Castillo exited his start on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals and was in noticeable pain after grabbing his leg.
Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander provided an injury update on Castillo's condition before Tuesday's game and said that the former All-Star will head to the 15-day injured list with a grade-two hamstring strain.
"In talking with the trainers, they think it's not out of the question that he could be ready by the time the 15 days are up," Hollander said in a pregame interview Tuesday. "He's a fast healer. He felt stronger and better already today. It is a grade two. I don't have a definitive timeline except to say it could be 15 days or it could be longer than that."
Castillo is just the second pitcher in Seattle's pitching staff to land on the IL this season. Bryan Woo spent two different stints on the IL with elbow and hamstring issues.
Castillo has a 3.64 ERA this season with 175 strikeouts in 175.1 innings pitched and 30 starts.
Hollander said that the team is still working out who to bring up to replace Castillo in the rotation. According to Hollander, several potential call-up candidates are "banged up."
Emerson Hancock would be a possible call-up candidate for the Mariners. He started nine games filling in for Woo during the latter's pair of IL stints and had a 4.76 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 45.1 innings pitched.
Hancock is not one of the potential replacement hurlers that's banged up, according to Hollander.
Castillo has been one of the better starting pitchers in the league this season and has played a major role in a rotation that's arguably the best in baseball.
There's a chance that his injury could keep him out through the end of the year. If he can return, it would be a major relief to a team still looking to keep its postseason aspirations afloat.
