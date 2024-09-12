Former Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Announces Retirement
The Seattle Mariners have had a lot of solid veterans pass through T-Mobile Park over the years.
Names like Robbie Ray, Paul Sewald and Marco Gonzales have all worn the trademark Mariners green (or blue) at some point.
Another former Seattle hurler called it a career on Wednesday.
Twelve-year veteran and seven-year Mariners pitcher James Paxton announced his retirement on the Baseball is Dead podcast on Wednesday. His retirement was first reported by Rob Bradford, one of the hosts of the Baseball is Dead Podcast and Boston Red Sox analyst for the WEEI 93.7 FM radio station in Boston, on "X."
Paxton has played with Seattle, the New York Yankees, Boston and the Los Angeles Dodgers over his 12 years in the big leagues. He had two different stints with the Mariners (2013-18, 2021) and the Red Sox (2023, 2024).
Paxton made his debut for Seattle in 2013. He was drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2010 draft.
Nicknamed "The Big Maple" due to his 6-foot-4, 212-pound frame and Canadian nationality, Paxton had a 41-26 record in 103 total games with Seattle. He had a 3.42 ERA during his seven years with the Mariners and 619 strikeouts in 583.2 innings pitched.
Paxton has a career ERA of 3.77 with 1,005 strikeouts in 173 total games (all starts) and 951 innings pitched.
Paxton was acquired by Boston in a trade with Los Angeles on July 26. He made three starts with the Red Sox before he was placed on the injured list on Aug. 12 with a right calf strain. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on Aug. 23.
Paxton doesn't have any Cy Young awards or All-Star selections, but he was as solid a veteran pitcher as there was and had a lot of good seasons with Seattle.
Happy retirement to "The Big Maple."
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RALEY ACCOMPLISHES CAREER-BEST FEAT: Seattle Mariners first baseman/outfielder Luke Raley tied a career-high in single season home runs with his 19th of the year on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RIVALS GET BAD NEWS THAT COULD IMPACT PLAYOFF RACE: The Seattle Mariners American League West rivals the Los Angeles Angels placed strong-armed reliever Ben Joyce on the injured list on Tuesday as critical games loom. CLICK HERE
CASTILLO HEADING TO IL: Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo will be out for at least two weeks with a grade-two hamstring strain, per Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady