Seattle Mariners Rival Gets Brutal News That Could Impact American League West Race
The Seattle Mariners were 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and 3.0 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot going into Tuesday.
Seattle is playing much better but it will likely need some help from other teams across the league to make it to the playoffs in October.
Unfortunately, one of the teams that can help out the Mariners took a major hit on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles Angels placed their strong-armed reliever Ben Joyce and designated hitter/third baseman Anthony Rendon the injured list on Tuesday.
Joyce is arguably the hardest-throwing pitcher in the entire league. He has a fastball that's topped out this season at 105.5 miles an hour and has displayed remarkable control despite hits bazooka of an arm.
He has a 2.08 ERA this season in 31 appearances (one start) with 33 strikeouts in 34.2 inning pitched.
Rendon doesn't have as much impact as Joyce. He's hitting just .218 this season with no home runs and 14 RBIs in 57 games.
The Angels, despite being in the same division as Seattle, could help the latter a lot in the coming days.
Los Angeles beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Monday. The two sides play again on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Twins occupy the third AL Wild Card spot.
The Angels will play the AL West's first-place Astros in a three-game series on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Los Angeles could give the Mariners one of the biggest assists the Pacific Northwest-residing club has received all year.
But it will have to be without one of the best young relievers in the league.
